0
Stock video
Smiling little toddler boy wearing Christmas sweater surrounded by Christmas interior and decorations. Joyful caucasian baby at home. Domestic life, Xmas preparation concept.
M
By Meteoritka
- Stock footage ID: 1084261612
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|138 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07Cute little baby and his father having swimming lesson in the pool. The father is holding his son in his hands and embracing him. Little boy is happily smiling
hd00:13Happy african family with a little cute daughter having fun using smartphone indoors. Portrait of lovely smiling girl lwith braids laughing and watching fun videos with parents on couch.
hd00:12Young mother and father are holding their cute child in their hands in the swimming pool and kissing him from both sides. Happy child is smiling
4k00:17Happy mom and dad with small toddler son walking on the beach at sunset, island family vacation
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:09Smiling little toddler boy playing with Christmas ornaments surrounded by Xmas interior and decorations. Joyful caucasian baby at home. Domestic life, Xmas preparation concept.
4k00:07Joyful little baby boy in Christmas sweater playing with festive baubles. Xmas holiday domestic life, Christmas preparation concept.
4k00:10Joyful little baby boy in Christmas sweater having fun touching Christmas baubles, Xmas interior and decorations on background. Toddler boy waiting for Christmas. Xmas Domestic life.
4k00:06Cute caucasian kid have fun with festive eyeglasses. Joyful baby boy on Christmas eve at home.
Related video keywords
authenticbabyboycaucasiancelebratecelebratingcelebrationchildchildhoodchristmaschristmas kidchristmas sweatercutedecemberdecoratedecorationdomesticdomestic lifeevefamilyfestivehappinesshappyholidayhomehome decorhouseinteriorjoyjoyfulkidleisurelifelifestyleslittlenew yearone year oldpersonportraitpreparationpreparingsmallsmilesmilingtoddlerxmas