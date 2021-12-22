0
Stock video
Close-up Lipstick rotation on white background. Professional Makeup and Beauty.
V
By V.K.Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1084261573
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|206.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Colorful Lipstick palette, rotation on white background. Professional Makeup and Beauty. Lipsticks closeup.
4k00:23Colorful Lipstick palette, rotation on white background. Professional Makeup and Beauty. Lipsticks closeup.
4k00:09Close-up footage of bright purple coloured lipstick turning against a plain white background, make-up, cosmetics, beauty
4k00:09Close-up footage of bright purple coloured lipstick turning against a plain white background, make-up, cosmetics, beauty
4k00:09Close-up footage of bright purple coloured lipstick turning against a plain white background, make-up, cosmetics, beauty
4k00:09Close-up footage of bright purple coloured lipstick turning against a plain white background, make-up, cosmetics, beauty