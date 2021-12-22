0
Stock video
Glasses with brandy on the background of burning candles and Christmas and new year decorations, dolly shot
a
By alex5711
- Stock footage ID: 1084261285
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|111.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Thanksgiving turkey dinner. Roasted Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey steaming on tray. Burning candles in the background. Pouring white wine into wine glass.
4k00:05Fine Dining Restaurant, Beautiful Table Set Up. Dining room with beautifully served table near the window. Luxury dining room.
4k00:13Close-in tilt shot of a Christmas dinner table with seasonal decorations, crystal glasses and Christmas crackers on plates
Related video keywords
abstractalcoholbeverageblurry lightsbrightbubbleburncandlecandlescelebrationchristmascloseupconceptcongratulationcongratulationscrystal drinkdarkdecordecorationdolly shotdrinkeleganteventfirefizzflamefunglassglassesglitterglowhappy new yearholidayluxuriousluxurymagicalnew yearredrestaurantromanceromanticsparkletwinkleyear