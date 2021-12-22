 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Young hispanic man smiling confident having video call at park

K

By Krakenimages.com

  • Stock footage ID: 1084261135
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV797.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Related stock videos

Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
4k00:12Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy in night office. Closeup or close up of coworker concept.
Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:24Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorm ideas about new paperwork finance project colleague working together plan success strategy teamwork in small modern night office. 4k Slow motion.
Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
4k00:14Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design in night office. Closeup or close-up of coworker concept.
Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
4k00:21Happy couple spinning around in new house. Young couple celebrating relocation together. Smiling man and woman having fun at luxury house. Love couple hugging in new apartment
Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
4k00:14Portrait of young exaciting family carrying cardboard box into the new modern home to the living room.
Happy smiling healthy young looking senior man portrait. Closeup, slow motion 4K UHD.
4k00:11Happy smiling healthy young looking senior man portrait. Closeup, slow motion 4K UHD.
Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
Millennial Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork project colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy teamwork in small modern night office.
4k00:19Millennial Asia businessmen and businesswomen meeting brainstorming ideas about new paperwork project colleagues working together planning success strategy enjoy teamwork in small modern night office.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Diverse Group of Friends Celebrate with a Toast and Clink Raised Glasses with Various Drinks in Celebration. Beautiful Young People Have Fun in the Stylish Bar/ Restaurant.
4k00:11Diverse Group of Friends Celebrate with a Toast and Clink Raised Glasses with Various Drinks in Celebration. Beautiful Young People Have Fun in the Stylish Bar/ Restaurant.
Beautiful Hispanic Woman Shows Interesting Stuff on Her Smartphone to Her Friends while They Have Good Time in Bar. They Laugh, Joke, Drink in Stylish Hipster Bar Establishment.
4k00:15Beautiful Hispanic Woman Shows Interesting Stuff on Her Smartphone to Her Friends while They Have Good Time in Bar. They Laugh, Joke, Drink in Stylish Hipster Bar Establishment.
Group of Mixed Race Students are sitting in a Row and Working on Computers. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Group of Mixed Race Students are sitting in a Row and Working on Computers. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
In the Bar/ Restaurant Hispanic Woman Takes Selfie of Herself and Her Best Friends. Group Beautiful Young People in Stylish Establishment.
4k00:08In the Bar/ Restaurant Hispanic Woman Takes Selfie of Herself and Her Best Friends. Group Beautiful Young People in Stylish Establishment.
Same model in other videos
Young hispanic man smiling confident standing at street
4k00:13Young hispanic man smiling confident standing at street
Young hispanic man smiling confident listening to music at park
4k00:14Young hispanic man smiling confident listening to music at park
Young hispanic man smiling confident using smartphone at street
4k00:12Young hispanic man smiling confident using smartphone at street
Young hispanic man worried using laptop at street
4k00:21Young hispanic man worried using laptop at street
Young hispanic man talking on the smartphone sitting on table at coffee shop terrace
4k00:16Young hispanic man talking on the smartphone sitting on table at coffee shop terrace
Young hispanic man smiling confident playing video game at park
4k00:13Young hispanic man smiling confident playing video game at park
Young hispanic man with serious expression using smartphone at street
4k00:21Young hispanic man with serious expression using smartphone at street
Young hispanic man smiling confident walking at street
4k00:12Young hispanic man smiling confident walking at street

Related video keywords