 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Power station producing energy on the banks of the River Foyle near Derry, Northern Ireland

L

By Lukassek

  • Stock footage ID: 1084261123
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4184.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.9 MB

Related stock videos

Electricity pylons. Moving along two row of pylons. electric high voltage pylon against beautiful sky. energy efficiency conception. loopable animation
4k00:07Electricity pylons. Moving along two row of pylons. electric high voltage pylon against beautiful sky. energy efficiency conception. loopable animation
Modern facility with tube or powerful process area at the oil depot or tank farm. Rock-oil extraction for supply. Engineering complex for refining and delivery. Dolly outdoors in sunny summer. Nobody
hd00:11Modern facility with tube or powerful process area at the oil depot or tank farm. Rock-oil extraction for supply. Engineering complex for refining and delivery. Dolly outdoors in sunny summer. Nobody
dam throws off the water aerial shooting
4k00:17dam throws off the water aerial shooting
Cooling tower of nuclear power plant
hd00:39Cooling tower of nuclear power plant
Nuclear power plant by sunset in the landscape with small lake. Timelapse video.
4k00:13Nuclear power plant by sunset in the landscape with small lake. Timelapse video.
Aerial view Hoover Dam Lake Mead producing hydroelectricity above Colorado River Bridge on US 93 Las Vegas Nevada Arizona USA RED WEAPON
4k00:18Aerial view Hoover Dam Lake Mead producing hydroelectricity above Colorado River Bridge on US 93 Las Vegas Nevada Arizona USA RED WEAPON
Slow motion of water dam drained from outlet pipe of the dam where is the hydropower electrical generation
4k00:15Slow motion of water dam drained from outlet pipe of the dam where is the hydropower electrical generation
HD - Air pollution. Power plant
hd00:10HD - Air pollution. Power plant

Related video keywords