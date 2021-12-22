0
Stock video
Flying towards Culmore Point near Derry, Northern Ireland
L
By Lukassek
- Stock footage ID: 1084261114
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|72.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
architecturebuildingcoolkeeraghcoolkeeragh esbculmoredangerderrydistributionelectricelectricalelectricityenergyengineeringenvironmentesbeuropeeveningfogfoylegenerationgeneratorgridindustrialindustrykingdomlinelondonderrymetalmorningnorthern irelandplantpointpowerpower linespowerfulriverriver foylestationstructuresubstationsunsetsupplytechnologytransmissionukunitedutilityvoltagewaterwire