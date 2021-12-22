 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

christmas background with santa claus and elves dancing by the big wooden board 2d animation screen green video

2

By 2DAnimationStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084261042
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP438.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV100.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV19.8 MB

Related stock videos

Modern Santa Claus. Cheerful Santa Claus working on laptop and smiling while sitting at his chair with fireplace and Christmas Tree in the background.
4k00:25Modern Santa Claus. Cheerful Santa Claus working on laptop and smiling while sitting at his chair with fireplace and Christmas Tree in the background.
Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
4k00:19Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
Christmas tree music box on blue background.- 3d rendering
4k00:12Christmas tree music box on blue background.- 3d rendering
Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
hd00:11Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
Shocked woman in red knitted cozy sweater Santa Christmas hat holding using mobile cell phone typing sms isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year celebration merry holiday concept
4k00:11Shocked woman in red knitted cozy sweater Santa Christmas hat holding using mobile cell phone typing sms isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year celebration merry holiday concept
Jumping woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept
hd00:25Jumping woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept
Young woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept
hd00:29Young woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Two amazing adorable kids opening magic gift box with christmas present inside. Siblings. In background decorated Christmas tree. Family and holidays.
4k00:20Two amazing adorable kids opening magic gift box with christmas present inside. Siblings. In background decorated Christmas tree. Family and holidays.
Handheld close up of unrecognizable girl spinning pine cone Christmas decoration hanging on tree at home while her cheerful father talking. Woman looking at decorations on wall in background
4k00:05Handheld close up of unrecognizable girl spinning pine cone Christmas decoration hanging on tree at home while her cheerful father talking. Woman looking at decorations on wall in background
Vertical shot of a senior Caucasian couple having a video call, wearing Santa Claus hats. Seniors, technology, and Christmas concept.
4k00:17Vertical shot of a senior Caucasian couple having a video call, wearing Santa Claus hats. Seniors, technology, and Christmas concept.
Vertical shot of an Albino man having a video call, wearing a Santa Claus hat, smiling at the camera. Christmas concept.
4k00:18Vertical shot of an Albino man having a video call, wearing a Santa Claus hat, smiling at the camera. Christmas concept.

Related video keywords