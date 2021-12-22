 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

christmas with wooden board with santa claus wearing glasses 2d animation screen green video full hd 4k

2

By 2DAnimationStudio

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260937
Video clip length: 00:55FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP470.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV163.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV32.2 MB

Related stock videos

Modern Santa Claus. Cheerful Santa Claus working on laptop and smiling while sitting at his chair with fireplace and Christmas Tree in the background.
4k00:25Modern Santa Claus. Cheerful Santa Claus working on laptop and smiling while sitting at his chair with fireplace and Christmas Tree in the background.
Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
4k00:19Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
Famous Art - theatre company Romania / View of Santa Claus and his elves.
4k00:15Famous Art - theatre company Romania / View of Santa Claus and his elves.
Christmas tree and fireplace scene through frozen and snowy window dolly shot. Decorated christmas tree in cozy and warm farm house and presents under the tree while snowing outside.
4k00:09Christmas tree and fireplace scene through frozen and snowy window dolly shot. Decorated christmas tree in cozy and warm farm house and presents under the tree while snowing outside.
Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
hd00:11Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
Sweet caucasian child is writing a letter to santa claus in room, decorated for christmas, preparing for holiday -christmas spirit, holidays and celebrations concept close up 4k footage
4k00:11Sweet caucasian child is writing a letter to santa claus in room, decorated for christmas, preparing for holiday -christmas spirit, holidays and celebrations concept close up 4k footage
Santa Claus on a Reindeer Sleigh Flying on the Background of the Moon, Beautiful 3d Animation, Chroma Key Version Included. 4k
4k00:13Santa Claus on a Reindeer Sleigh Flying on the Background of the Moon, Beautiful 3d Animation, Chroma Key Version Included. 4k

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Two amazing adorable kids opening magic gift box with christmas present inside. Siblings. In background decorated Christmas tree. Family and holidays.
4k00:20Two amazing adorable kids opening magic gift box with christmas present inside. Siblings. In background decorated Christmas tree. Family and holidays.
Santa Claus waving in slow motion, Phantom Flex 4K
4k00:30Santa Claus waving in slow motion, Phantom Flex 4K
Santa Claus blowing snow from hands in slow motion, Phantom Flex 4K
4k00:30Santa Claus blowing snow from hands in slow motion, Phantom Flex 4K
Vertical shot of a Caucasian man having a video call, wearing a Santa Clause hat, showing off the Christmas tree behind him. Christmas concept.
4k00:19Vertical shot of a Caucasian man having a video call, wearing a Santa Clause hat, showing off the Christmas tree behind him. Christmas concept.

Related video keywords