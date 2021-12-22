0
Stock video
roaring lion 2d animation screen green
2
- Stock footage ID: 1084260865
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|20.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16jumping and playful dolphin. 2d animation cut out with alpha channel and chroma key. Stroke and fill
4k00:15Invasion of hordes of spiders. Crowd of creepy arthropods runs on green chroma key, black silhouettes fill the screen and turn into a black backdrop, 3D animation.
hd00:26CAMEL WALK (shape) Shape of camel walks from right to the left.2D animation.HD 1080.Green screen/alpha matte.First sequence is seamless loop.
Related video keywords
2danimalanimatedanimationbackgroundbluecartooncelebrationchristmasclausconceptcontainerdecemberdecorationdeerdesignemergingeventflightgreengreetinghappyholidayillustrationmoonnewnightobjectpaperpresentredreindeerrevealribbonsantasilhouetteskysledgesnowsnowflakesurpriseteamtemplatetinseltreeveterinaryvideowhitewinteryear