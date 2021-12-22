 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of beautiful mountain panorama at Swiss ski resort Stoos on a beautiful winter day. Movie shot December 20th, 2021, Zurich, Switzerland.

M

By Michael Derrer Fuchs

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260658
Video clip length: 00:53FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV527.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV127 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25 MB

Related stock videos

Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
The Himalayas Everest Beautiful Mountain Range Winter Inspiring Landscape Snow Cold Sea Of Clouds Aerial Flight Footage Over Peaks Epic Panorama Nature Success Summit Top Peak 4K
4k00:15The Himalayas Everest Beautiful Mountain Range Winter Inspiring Landscape Snow Cold Sea Of Clouds Aerial Flight Footage Over Peaks Epic Panorama Nature Success Summit Top Peak 4K
Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
Time lapse tracking shot of epic sunset to night over Tucson at Mount Lemon in Arizona
4k00:29Time lapse tracking shot of epic sunset to night over Tucson at Mount Lemon in Arizona
moving forward to pine woods forest and mountain valley with sun flare in summer day.Europe Italy Alps outdoor green nature scape mountains wild aerial establisher.4k drone flight establishing shot
4k00:21moving forward to pine woods forest and mountain valley with sun flare in summer day.Europe Italy Alps outdoor green nature scape mountains wild aerial establisher.4k drone flight establishing shot
Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
4k00:15Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
Mountain lake with turquoise water and green trees. Reflection in the water. Beautiful spring landscape with mountains, forest and lake. Aerial View. Drone shot over a beautiful mountain forest lake
hd00:20Mountain lake with turquoise water and green trees. Reflection in the water. Beautiful spring landscape with mountains, forest and lake. Aerial View. Drone shot over a beautiful mountain forest lake
Following a train on the viaduct Landwasser in Swiss mountains during the autumn. Filmed with the Inspire 2 drone in 5.2k RAW resolution and downscaled to 4k.
4k00:30Following a train on the viaduct Landwasser in Swiss mountains during the autumn. Filmed with the Inspire 2 drone in 5.2k RAW resolution and downscaled to 4k.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

4k Timelapse of active Volcano in Guatemala at Sunrise
4k00:134k Timelapse of active Volcano in Guatemala at Sunrise
Woman hiking in extreme weather Independent traveler girl is brave in face of uncertainty and climate change storm mountain view landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel adventure Scotland
4k00:18Woman hiking in extreme weather Independent traveler girl is brave in face of uncertainty and climate change storm mountain view landscape nature background enjoying vacation travel adventure Scotland
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 2020: Aerial helicopter panorama of Rio de Janeiro with Christ the Redeemer Statue on the top of Corcovado Hill. Wide angle view with warm sunrise colors.
4k00:32RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 2020: Aerial helicopter panorama of Rio de Janeiro with Christ the Redeemer Statue on the top of Corcovado Hill. Wide angle view with warm sunrise colors.
4K Aerial drone shot of Shiprock Mountain Navajo New Mexico volcano sunrise
4k00:184K Aerial drone shot of Shiprock Mountain Navajo New Mexico volcano sunrise

Related video keywords