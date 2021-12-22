 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a happy Asian girl sitting at home on the couch. Watch the movie at home

w

By woff

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260643
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4164.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
Multiscreen on smiling multiethnic young people.Joy, carefreeness, happiness
4k00:09Multiscreen on smiling multiethnic young people.Joy, carefreeness, happiness
Smiling asian young woman in formal outfit looking to camera outside on street feel happy businesswoman portrait business beautiful modern manager pretty slow motion
4k00:14Smiling asian young woman in formal outfit looking to camera outside on street feel happy businesswoman portrait business beautiful modern manager pretty slow motion
Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
Collage of diverse people using laptops. Successful business people working on computers. Young students finishing their projects for online education - diversity, communication concept 4k footage
4k00:11Collage of diverse people using laptops. Successful business people working on computers. Young students finishing their projects for online education - diversity, communication concept 4k footage
Asian portrait woman scientist with protective glasses look at camera smiling feel happy. Background team work. Microbiology pharmaceutical biochemistry medical technology. Slow motion
4k00:07Asian portrait woman scientist with protective glasses look at camera smiling feel happy. Background team work. Microbiology pharmaceutical biochemistry medical technology. Slow motion
4K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
4k00:124K Young beautiful Asian woman farmer in blue dress walking in nature at tea plantation farm field in springtime. Female hand touching and stroking fresh green tea tree plant leaves in summer morning.
Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Smiling Portrait of Beautiful Indian woman in the city
4k00:09Smiling Portrait of Beautiful Indian woman in the city
Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village woman farmer of Tungan mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:14Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Chinese village woman farmer of Tungan mountain village China. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
Happy Japanese couple looking up at buildings together in a quiet metropolitan street in Japan with soft natural lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED pan around camera.
4k00:21Happy Japanese couple looking up at buildings together in a quiet metropolitan street in Japan with soft natural lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED pan around camera.
Attractive asian woman setting up digital camera on tripod at home using creativity and inspiration in front of colorful bookshelf
4k00:34Attractive asian woman setting up digital camera on tripod at home using creativity and inspiration in front of colorful bookshelf
Same model in other videos
Two girlfriends chatting with each other while sitting at home on the couch. Slow motion.
hd00:46Two girlfriends chatting with each other while sitting at home on the couch. Slow motion.
Portrait of a happy Asian girl sitting at home on the couch.
hd00:18Portrait of a happy Asian girl sitting at home on the couch.
Two young girlfriends, an African-American and an Asian, together have fun chatting online with other people while looking at a smartphone.
hd00:14Two young girlfriends, an African-American and an Asian, together have fun chatting online with other people while looking at a smartphone.
Happy girlfriends cuddle while in the apartment. Slow motion. Friendship between people of different races
hd00:18Happy girlfriends cuddle while in the apartment. Slow motion. Friendship between people of different races
A happy young Asian woman smiles while chatting online with her smartphone camera.
hd00:28A happy young Asian woman smiles while chatting online with her smartphone camera.
Happy young two girlfriends, an African-American and an Asian, take selfies sitting on the couch.
hd00:13Happy young two girlfriends, an African-American and an Asian, take selfies sitting on the couch.
Two girls watch the news intently. Two girls are discussing the news. Friendship between people of different races. Slow motion.
hd00:35Two girls watch the news intently. Two girls are discussing the news. Friendship between people of different races. Slow motion.
Two girls watch the news intently and endure the shock of what they see on TV. They watch a horror movie together. Slow motion.
hd00:22Two girls watch the news intently and endure the shock of what they see on TV. They watch a horror movie together. Slow motion.

Related video keywords