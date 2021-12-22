0
Stock video
close-up, a woman paints her lips with red lipstick, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084260538
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|267 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Couple Feet in Woollen Socks by the Cozy Fireplace, 4K. Man and Woman relax by warm fire and warming up their feet. Close up. Winter and Christmas holidays concept.
4k00:16Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
4k00:11Shocked woman in red knitted cozy sweater Santa Christmas hat holding using mobile cell phone typing sms isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year celebration merry holiday concept
hd00:25Jumping woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept
4k00:30SLOW MOTION, BOTTOM UP: Unrecognizable person throws a handful of red confetti into the sky during a Valentine's day celebration. Woman tosses red heart shaped papers in air during baby gender reveal
hd00:29Young woman 20s in red sweater Santa Christmas hat dancing fooling around having fun expressive gesticulating hands isolated on purple violet background studio. Happy New Year merry holiday concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:10close-up, a woman in a red dress puts on red shoes, sitting on an armchair in a hotel room, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:13beautiful young woman happily speaks on the phone in an english style red telephone booth. girl dressed in a white dress and glasses.
4k00:13beautiful young woman happily speaks on the phone in an english style red telephone booth. girl dressed in a white dress and glasses.
4k00:21beautiful young woman happily speaks on the phone in an english style red telephone booth. girl dressed in a white dress and glasses.
4k00:14Beautiful happy brunette woman in red evening dress. woman laughs, scattering shiny festive paper. celebrities. Christmas and New Year gifts from the magician and a tree in the hotel.
4k00:31close-up, a woman paints her lips with red lipstick, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:10close-up, a woman straightens a red dress, standing in a hotel room, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.