0
Stock video
The wedding couple communicates on the background of the sky, the bride with a bouquet of flowers. standing on a rock.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084260520
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|500.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:23Young beautiful bride and groom dancing first dance at the wedding party shrouded by confetti. Wedding bouquet. Feel happy.
hd00:24Beautiful brunette bride and handsome groom dancing first dance at the wedding party. Confetti in the air. Very tender moment
hd00:17The groom puts the wedding ring on finger of the bride. marriage hands with rings. The bride and groom exchange wedding rings.
hd00:10Wedding couple holding hands on sunset background shot in slow motion Love, marriage, bride, beautiful, celebration, romantic, husband, happy, female, dress, couple, ceremony, woman, white
hd00:23Happy bride and groom in wedding dress prepare for married in wedding ceremony. Romantic love of man and woman couple.
4k00:29Slow motion of young handsome man is making a proposal of marriage to his fiancee under the rain on a background of green trees.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:31Joyful Japanese woman accepting a marriage proposal from her boyfriend and hugging him in a beautiful garden in the rain with soft natural lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:18The wedding couple communicates on the background of the sky, the bride with a bouquet of flowers. standing on a rock.
4k00:38The wedding couple communicates on the background of the sky, the bride with a bouquet of flowers. standing on a rock.
4k00:29The wedding couple communicates on the background of the sky, the bride with a bouquet of flowers. standing on a rock.