0
Stock video
beautiful young woman happily speaks on the phone in an english style red telephone booth. girl dressed in a white dress and glasses.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084260517
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|522.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:24Authentic close up of neo mother and her newborn baby making a selfie or video call to father or relatives in a bed. Shot in 8K. Concept of technology, new generation,family, connection, parenthood
4k00:08Young indian business woman wearing headphones communicating by video call. Ethnic businesswoman speaking looking at laptop computer, online conference distance office chat, virtual training concept.
4k00:09Relaxed young woman using smart phone surfing social media, checking news, playing mobile games or texting messages sitting on sofa. Millennial lady spending time at home with cell gadget technology.
4k00:06Smiling young business woman professional talking on phone using laptop sit at home office desk, happy female customer make mobile call confirming online website shopping order delivery concept
hd00:11Service phone operators sit at shared desk focus on sales agent woman in headset use pc answers incoming calls talk with client provide professional support to customers sell company product concept
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
4k00:07Happy indian young woman wear headset communicating by conference call speak looking at computer at home office, video chat job interview or distance language course class with online teacher concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Attractive Woman using Mobile Phone During Walk on Streets of Night Town. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Beautiful woman using smart phone technology app walking through city streets living urban happy lifestyle
4k00:08Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
Same model in other videos
4k00:13close-up, a woman paints her lips with red lipstick, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:10close-up, a woman in a red dress puts on red shoes, sitting on an armchair in a hotel room, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:13beautiful young woman happily speaks on the phone in an english style red telephone booth. girl dressed in a white dress and glasses.
4k00:21beautiful young woman happily speaks on the phone in an english style red telephone booth. girl dressed in a white dress and glasses.
4k00:14Beautiful happy brunette woman in red evening dress. woman laughs, scattering shiny festive paper. celebrities. Christmas and New Year gifts from the magician and a tree in the hotel.
4k00:31close-up, a woman paints her lips with red lipstick, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:10close-up, a woman straightens a red dress, standing in a hotel room, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.