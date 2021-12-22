0
Stock video
happy woman Mrs. Santa talking on the phone in her christmas office. holidays in quarantine. remote communication, holiday gifts and discounts.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084260496
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Unique aerial flight Red Square Moscow capital Russia. Winter snow holidays New Year celebration preparation. Saint Basil's Cathedral orthodox colorful church. Happy people walk. Day dramatic mood
hd00:22Aerial View Fireworks City Sky. New Year Eve Fly Drone Scene. City Celebrate Night Lights. Flight Above Sparks Firework Explode Festive. Bright Explosion Fireworks on Evening Urban Skyline Background
4k00:35Winter & Christmas Blank Red Motion Background with Snow and snowflakes Falling down - Red Christmas Backdrop 4K animation
4k00:14 Burning fireplace with lit Christmas tree in night interior scene, winter seasonal background 4K loop animation
hd00:13New Year Snow Christmas and Moon New year different environment Christmas greeting card with shining night full moon Merry Christmas Santa Claus with his sleigh stars, snowfall, moon, sky, dark, night
hd00:08NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12, 2013: 360 degree panorama of beautiful female tourist in Times Square in New York City. Times Square is a major intersection in Manhattan NYC USA.
Same model in other videos
4k00:13happy woman Mrs. Santa decorates a Christmas tree in her Christmas office. holidays in quarantine. remote communication, holiday gifts and discounts.
4k00:17happy woman Mrs. Santa decorates a Christmas tree in her Christmas office. holidays in quarantine. remote communication, holiday gifts and discounts.
4k00:16happy woman Mrs. Santa decorates a Christmas tree in her Christmas office. holidays in quarantine. remote communication, holiday gifts and discounts.
4k00:08happy woman Mrs. Santa talking on the phone in her christmas office. holidays in quarantine. remote communication, holiday gifts and discounts.
4k00:21happy woman Mrs. Santa smiling for the camera, playful mood in her christmas office. holidays in quarantine. remote communication, holiday gifts and discounts.
4k00:22happy woman in santa costume plays with neon tubes near the tesla coil, against the background of the Christmas tree. New Year's show, children's holiday.
4k00:32a happy woman in a santa costume plays with neon numbers near a tesla coil, against the background of a Christmas tree. New Year's show, children's holiday.