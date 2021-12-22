0
Stock video
close-up, a woman in a red dress puts on red shoes, sitting on an armchair in a hotel room, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1084260493
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|327.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Portrait of a seductive blonde model in a wild dress with stings shooting money in professional studio with neon lights. Shoot with RED RAVEN camera.
4k00:12Woman welcome you to walk with her on Santorini. Female tourist is enjoying summer vacation travel showing welcoming gesture smiling happy. Traditional typical Oia village, Santorini, Greece, Europe.
hd00:30Portrait of elegant girl in evening dress posing in front of a mirror with the lights in the locker room. Brunette with makeup and hair.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Two cheerful young girls are buying clothes at a cash desk in a department store. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Young woman is paying with her smartphone application at the cash desk in a department store. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Portrait of a bride in wedding dress with flowers in a sunny park. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:13close-up, a woman paints her lips with red lipstick, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:13beautiful young woman happily speaks on the phone in an english style red telephone booth. girl dressed in a white dress and glasses.
4k00:13beautiful young woman happily speaks on the phone in an english style red telephone booth. girl dressed in a white dress and glasses.
4k00:21beautiful young woman happily speaks on the phone in an english style red telephone booth. girl dressed in a white dress and glasses.
4k00:14Beautiful happy brunette woman in red evening dress. woman laughs, scattering shiny festive paper. celebrities. Christmas and New Year gifts from the magician and a tree in the hotel.
4k00:31close-up, a woman paints her lips with red lipstick, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.
4k00:10close-up, a woman straightens a red dress, standing in a hotel room, a woman is preparing for the holiday of Christmas.