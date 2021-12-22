 
Stock video

Audio spectrum voice neon sign concept, radio sound wave and disco music record volume signal. Flight between text. Futuristic space abstract 3d rendering animation.

By Skorzewiak

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260469
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV531.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.7 MB

