 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Pile of dried red chili peppers background. Hot and spicy dry famous thai dried big chilli. top view. Zooming , Dolling

T

By Tama2u

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260361
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV189.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.1 MB

Related stock videos

Cooking and stirring the spaghetti with red tomato sauce in the frying pan, close-up in slow motion
4k00:24Cooking and stirring the spaghetti with red tomato sauce in the frying pan, close-up in slow motion
Super Slow Motion Shot of Colorful Seasoning Explosion on Black Background at 1000fps.
4k00:24Super Slow Motion Shot of Colorful Seasoning Explosion on Black Background at 1000fps.
Exotic Spices paprika variation salt and peppercorn collide on black background closeup in super slow motion
hd00:08Exotic Spices paprika variation salt and peppercorn collide on black background closeup in super slow motion
Exotic Spices Flying up and Falling down in Slow Motion
hd00:18Exotic Spices Flying up and Falling down in Slow Motion
Super Slow Motion Shot of Chef Holding Frying Pan and Falling Chilli Peppers into Fire at 1000fps.
4k00:23Super Slow Motion Shot of Chef Holding Frying Pan and Falling Chilli Peppers into Fire at 1000fps.
Flames and jalapeno peppers in super slow motion, shot on Phantom Flex 4K
4k00:15Flames and jalapeno peppers in super slow motion, shot on Phantom Flex 4K
Exotic Spices Flying up and Falling down in Slow Motion
hd00:13Exotic Spices Flying up and Falling down in Slow Motion
slow pan over peppers and a mountain of mexican spices
hd00:16slow pan over peppers and a mountain of mexican spices

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Chili con carne in frying pan on white wooden table. Ingredients for making Chili con carne.Top view. Chili with meat, nachos, tacos, limes, avocado, hot pepper. Mexican Texas traditional dish
4k00:29Chili con carne in frying pan on white wooden table. Ingredients for making Chili con carne.Top view. Chili with meat, nachos, tacos, limes, avocado, hot pepper. Mexican Texas traditional dish
Closeup shot of bright red chili peppers composed in heap on wooden table surface
4k00:30Closeup shot of bright red chili peppers composed in heap on wooden table surface
Various fresh and tasty ingredients for chilli con carne. With meat on iron pan, tortillas, vegetables, cheese, bean. Placed on wooden yellow table
4k00:30Various fresh and tasty ingredients for chilli con carne. With meat on iron pan, tortillas, vegetables, cheese, bean. Placed on wooden yellow table

Related video keywords