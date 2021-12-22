 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Closeup of chestnuts on their freshly fallen hedgehogs from the tree

s

By s.varez

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260298
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP48.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Chestnut harvest time in autumn. Man hands dropping chestnuts inside a wicker basket with green hedgehogs.
4k00:10Chestnut harvest time in autumn. Man hands dropping chestnuts inside a wicker basket with green hedgehogs.
chestnut hedgehog hanging on the chestnut tree branch. Close up on chestnuts on the branch in the autumn season. Harvest time. Italy.
4k00:18chestnut hedgehog hanging on the chestnut tree branch. Close up on chestnuts on the branch in the autumn season. Harvest time. Italy.
The chestnuts inside the ripe hadgehogs hanging from the chestnut branches sway in the wind during the harvest time in the fall season. Chestnut harvest time in October. Italy.
4k00:11The chestnuts inside the ripe hadgehogs hanging from the chestnut branches sway in the wind during the harvest time in the fall season. Chestnut harvest time in October. Italy.
The chestnuts inside the ripe hadgehogs hanging from the chestnut branches sway in the wind during the harvest time in the fall season. Chestnut harvest time in October. Italy.
4k00:09The chestnuts inside the ripe hadgehogs hanging from the chestnut branches sway in the wind during the harvest time in the fall season. Chestnut harvest time in October. Italy.
Travelling shot : little green automn leaf with Hydnum repandum, commonly known as the sweet tooth, wood hedgehog or hedgehog mushroom around inside Wicker basket
4k00:27Travelling shot : little green automn leaf with Hydnum repandum, commonly known as the sweet tooth, wood hedgehog or hedgehog mushroom around inside Wicker basket
hedgehogs hanging from branches of old centuries-old chestnuts trees swaying in the wind just before the October chestnut harvest in autumn. italy.
4k00:14hedgehogs hanging from branches of old centuries-old chestnuts trees swaying in the wind just before the October chestnut harvest in autumn. italy.
Autumn season in a forest of ancient chestnut trees, harvest time. Closeup of Chestnuts at ground with hedgehogs. Typical fresh autumn fruits.
4k00:11Autumn season in a forest of ancient chestnut trees, harvest time. Closeup of Chestnuts at ground with hedgehogs. Typical fresh autumn fruits.
Close-up of freshly picked chestnuts inside a wooden bowl with blurred green hedgehogs in the background. October, Chestnut harvest time. Typical fresh autumn fruits.
4k00:09Close-up of freshly picked chestnuts inside a wooden bowl with blurred green hedgehogs in the background. October, Chestnut harvest time. Typical fresh autumn fruits.

Related video keywords