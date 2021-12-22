0
Stock video
Close-up of feet walking through fallen leaves of trees in autumn in the forest
s
By s.varez
- Stock footage ID: 1084260271
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|12.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:26Top View Male Feet in Shoes Moving Forward on the Ground Covered with Fallen Yellow Leaves. Walking in the Autumn Park, Forest. Man's Legs Stepping on Fallen Orange Maple Leafs. Slow Motion. Foliage
4k00:06The man is standing on the edge of a cliff and looks through binoculars. Mountain landscape in the background. Hiking in the mountains. 4K.
hd00:53Young slender woman walk in beautiful garden walkway, slow motion shot. Charming park with shaped trees, bright sun light flash through leaves, trucking camera follow behind, smooth glide motion
4k00:16Close-Up Man’s Sport Mountaineering Shoes Walking in Forest on Sunset. Beautiful Sunny Rays in Slow Motion. Man has Special Sportwear. Nature. Landscape. Details.