 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Advanced Automated Metal Material Processing Machine At Metallurgy Factory. Advanced Processing Machine With Liquid Water Coolant Tubes. Advanced Processing Machine With Manual Control Panel

A

By A. Leon

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260226
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV183.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

Related stock videos

A Lot of Robotic Arms Assembling Computers On Conveyor Belt. Modern Advanced Automated Process. Looped 3d Animation. Business and Technology Concept. 4k Ultra HD 3840x2160.
4k00:11A Lot of Robotic Arms Assembling Computers On Conveyor Belt. Modern Advanced Automated Process. Looped 3d Animation. Business and Technology Concept. 4k Ultra HD 3840x2160.
Advanced industrial production line for small parts, robotic arms working
4k00:13Advanced industrial production line for small parts, robotic arms working
Advanced industrial production line for small parts, robotic arms working
4k00:14Advanced industrial production line for small parts, robotic arms working
Metalworking CNC lathe milling machine. Cutting metal modern processing technology. Milling is the process of machining using rotary cutters to remove material by advancing a cutter into a workpiece.
hd00:18Metalworking CNC lathe milling machine. Cutting metal modern processing technology. Milling is the process of machining using rotary cutters to remove material by advancing a cutter into a workpiece.
Metalworking CNC lathe milling machine. Cutting metal modern processing technology. Milling is the process of machining using rotary cutters to remove material by advancing a cutter into a workpiece.
hd00:16Metalworking CNC lathe milling machine. Cutting metal modern processing technology. Milling is the process of machining using rotary cutters to remove material by advancing a cutter into a workpiece.
Milling machine. Powder grinding process. The powder of precious and non-ferrous metals goes into the mixing machine. The brushes are spinning. Advanced technology. Conveyor. Close up, slow motion
hd00:19Milling machine. Powder grinding process. The powder of precious and non-ferrous metals goes into the mixing machine. The brushes are spinning. Advanced technology. Conveyor. Close up, slow motion
Metalworking CNC lathe milling machine. Cutting metal modern processing technology. Milling is the process of machining using rotary cutters to remove material by advancing a cutter into a workpiece.
4k00:20Metalworking CNC lathe milling machine. Cutting metal modern processing technology. Milling is the process of machining using rotary cutters to remove material by advancing a cutter into a workpiece.
Moscow, Russia, November 4, 2016: The 4rd International Exhibition of Robotics and advanced technologies "Robotics Expo" in Moscow. Exposure robots and new technologies
hd00:20Moscow, Russia, November 4, 2016: The 4rd International Exhibition of Robotics and advanced technologies "Robotics Expo" in Moscow. Exposure robots and new technologies

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Car Factory 3D Concept: Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing High-Tech Green Energy Electric Vehicles. Automatic Construction, Building, Welding Industrial Production Conveyor. Side View
4k00:13Car Factory 3D Concept: Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing High-Tech Green Energy Electric Vehicles. Automatic Construction, Building, Welding Industrial Production Conveyor. Side View
Car Factory 3D Concept: Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing Advanced High-Tech Green Energy Electric Vehicles. Construction, Building, Welding Industrial Production Conveyor. Close-up
4k00:09Car Factory 3D Concept: Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing Advanced High-Tech Green Energy Electric Vehicles. Construction, Building, Welding Industrial Production Conveyor. Close-up
Car Factory 3D Concept: Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing High-Tech Green Energy Electric Vehicles. Automatic Construction, Building, Welding Industrial Production Conveyor. Side View
4k00:13Car Factory 3D Concept: Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing High-Tech Green Energy Electric Vehicles. Automatic Construction, Building, Welding Industrial Production Conveyor. Side View
Car Factory 3D Concept: Manufacturing High-Tech Green Energy Electric Vehicles. Automatic Construction, Building, Welding Industrial Production Conveyor. Front View
4k00:09Car Factory 3D Concept: Manufacturing High-Tech Green Energy Electric Vehicles. Automatic Construction, Building, Welding Industrial Production Conveyor. Front View

Related video keywords