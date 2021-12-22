 
0

Stock video

Production Plant. A Laborer is Closing the Steel Lid of the induction furnace Machine. Going to the Control Panel and Pressing the Buttons. Configuring the industrial Equipment. Manufacturing Process.

A

By A. Leon

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260193
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV270.9 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV7.9 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV1.6 MB

