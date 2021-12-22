 
Operator is watching the Surveillance Camera Footage. Inside a Dairy Food Factory. Manufacturing of Dairy Based Products. Looking at a Big Screen. Multiple Videos on the Same Monitor. Milk Processing.

By A. Leon

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260175
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV422.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related video keywords