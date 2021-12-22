0
Stock video
Operator is watching the Surveillance Camera Footage. Inside a Dairy Food Factory. Manufacturing of Dairy Based Products. Looking at a Big Screen. Multiple Videos on the Same Monitor. Milk Processing.
A
By A. Leon
- Stock footage ID: 1084260175
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|422.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Packing machine/Food packing process at modern factory/Packaging line at dairy factory/Plastic containers on packaging line at food factory/Industrial equipment at dairy plant/Labeling package
4k00:15Rotating transporter is pouring fresh milk into bottles. Automated process of filling bottles with milk. Plastic bottles are moving along the conveyor for filling
4k00:15Dairy Production Plant - Cheese and Yogurt. Food industry melted cheese packaging production line
hd00:10Worker climb metal stairs at modern factory/Interior of milk factory/People work in large shop at dairy factory/Milk processing line/Food processing plant/Industrial workshop at factory/Food industry
hd00:12Packaging machine at modern dairy factory/Package on production line at food factory/Automated industrial equipment/Worker control production process/Milk factory interior/Food processing plant
hd00:08Food production technology/Food packaging line at dairy factory/Food plant/Package on conveyor belt at food factory/Process of packaging food products/Food industry
Related video keywords
automatedautomationbusinesscheese factorycomputerconceptcontainerconveyorequipmentfactoryfarmfood industryfood productiongraphicillustrationindustrialindustrylinemachinemachinerymanufacturemanufacturingmanufacturing equipmentmanufacturing linemilkmodernmonitornonstoppictureplanplantprocessprocessingproducingproductproductionproduction lineroomschemescreensterilizedsystemtechnicaltechnologytemplatetraytubeworkworkerworkplace