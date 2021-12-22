0
Stock video
Production line at a metal production plant. The Walking type Oven is opened and the Huge Plate is inserted into the Industrial furnace. Fire flames. Conveyor line. Furnace at a copper plant. Close up
A
By A. Leon
- Stock footage ID: 1084260169
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|516.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Modern Technological Cnc Cutting Power Action on Metallic Horizontal Ironwork Object Hot Gas. Making Industrial Details in Computer Program Heavy Industry. Cut Metal Material Laser Burn Closeup Shot
4k00:06Manufacture of paper cups for hot drink to-go close-up. Commercial mass production at automatic conveyor belt of factory line. High tech machinery plant using ecology materials for fast food business
hd00:32Modern Technological Cnc Cutting Power Action on Metallic Horizontal Ironwork Object Hot Gas. Making Industrial Details in Computer Program Heavy Industry. Cut Metal Material Laser Burn Closeup Shot
hd00:14Cut sheet metal at workshop. Modern tool in heavy industry. Dangerous job. High precision manufacture of steel parts. Automation of process indoors. Automatic work for ironwork. Close up computer cnc
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Car Factory 3D Concept: Automated Robot Arm Assembly Line Manufacturing High-Tech Green Energy Electric Vehicles. Automatic Construction, Building, Welding Industrial Production Conveyor. Side View
4k00:14Close-up Footage of the Industrial Manufacturing Medical Test Tubes, Closing Caps put on Tubes. Sterile High Precision Factory Machinery Producing Items for Medical Use. Abstract Industrial Concept.
4k00:09Car Factory 3D Concept: Manufacturing High-Tech Green Energy Electric Vehicles. Automatic Construction, Building, Welding Industrial Production Conveyor. Front View
Related video keywords
alloyautomated factoryautomated productionautomotivebackgroundbluecolor metal productionconveyorengineequipmentfactorygoldheavy machineryindustrialindustrial lineindustryiridiummachinemachinerymanufacturingmaterialmechanicmechanicalmetalmetallurgymotornon-ferrous metalpalladiumpartplantplatinumpowerprecious metalprecious metals refiningprocessing lineproduction lineproduction processredresourcesilversteelmakingtechnologytitaniumtooltransportationvehiclewarehouseworkworkshopyellow