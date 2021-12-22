 
Carpenter Applying Wood Putty With Professional Tool To Smooth Surface Of Wooden Window Piece. Wood Putty Application Tool Close Up. Wood Putty Tool Usage At Wooden Window Crafting Workshop

By A. Leon

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260163
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV528.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

