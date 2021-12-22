0
Stock video
The operator sharpens the edges of the metal part with a file. The factory worker folds the part with the other, then joins them together and puts them on the side. Inside the production area.
A
By A. Leon
- Stock footage ID: 1084260157
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|796.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Factory engineer check machine equipment. Wear protective equipment. Safety hard hat to prevent accidents. Mask to prevent dust, Coronavirus in operation Or industrial construction. Concept New Normal
hd00:13Man employee manages industrial equipment in production hall of pharmaceutical factory. Operator stands at screen and controls work process with metal facilities in pharma plant. Concept: business
4k00:19A Factory Worker is Dealing with Metal Production. A factory worker is placing a piece of steel under the huge bending machine. A factory worker is forming the metal piece using the equipment.
4k00:08Male Worker Put Packs With Liquid Pharmaceutical And Spread Them On Metal Rack. Working Process. Mass Production Of Pharmaceutical At Medical Factory. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing For Supply.
hd00:33Medical Production Plant. Worker wearing mask Connects Multiple of the Metal Pieces of the Medical Lamp uses colored wires. Medical Metalwork Assembly. Medical workshop. Work with metal. Slow-motion
Related video keywords
close-upcraftsmanequipmentfactoryfinishedhandlingindustrialindustryironjoblaborlabor manuallinemanualmanufacturemanufacturingmechanicmedicalmetalmetallic sheenmetalworkpartspipesprocessprocessingproducedproductproductionproduction processproductsprofiledrepairrolledseamlessstainlesssteelsteel alloystripstructuretechnicaltechnologytooltreatmentuniformusedwaysworkworkerworkplaceworkshop