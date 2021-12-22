 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Medical Factory. The fabric is stretched out on the conveyor line and is bent into the necessary shapes by the equipment in order to create a surgical mask. Medical Supply Production process. Close up

A

By A. Leon

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260133
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV652.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.9 MB

Related stock videos

SARS-COV-2 COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Mass Production in Laboratory, Machine Puts Bottle Caps on Ampoules Moving on Pharmaceutical Conveyor Belt in Research Lab. Loopable Footage.
4k00:09SARS-COV-2 COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Mass Production in Laboratory, Machine Puts Bottle Caps on Ampoules Moving on Pharmaceutical Conveyor Belt in Research Lab. Loopable Footage.
Medical Production for Drugs Supply of Pharmacy Industry Closeup. Manufacturing Bottle Row on Conveyor Line of Pharmaceutical Factory. Preparation Medication in Sterile Vials for Covid-19 Vaccine
4k00:06Medical Production for Drugs Supply of Pharmacy Industry Closeup. Manufacturing Bottle Row on Conveyor Line of Pharmaceutical Factory. Preparation Medication in Sterile Vials for Covid-19 Vaccine
Manufacture drugs for medical supplies of pharmacy industry. Bottle row of liquid remedy on factory line closeup. Sterile production of pharmaceutical medication for covid-19 vaccine or antivirus test
hd00:16Manufacture drugs for medical supplies of pharmacy industry. Bottle row of liquid remedy on factory line closeup. Sterile production of pharmaceutical medication for covid-19 vaccine or antivirus test
Pharmaceutical manufacturing line at factory. Pharmaceutical quality control. Production equipment at pharmacy industry. Pharmaceutical machine. Medical vials quality control at pharmaceutical plant
4k00:09Pharmaceutical manufacturing line at factory. Pharmaceutical quality control. Production equipment at pharmacy industry. Pharmaceutical machine. Medical vials quality control at pharmaceutical plant
Production of disposable medical clothing for protection against the virus. Medical mask on conveyor belt in the workshop of factory for production of medical clothing. Manufacture of medical masks.
hd00:09Production of disposable medical clothing for protection against the virus. Medical mask on conveyor belt in the workshop of factory for production of medical clothing. Manufacture of medical masks.
White pills moving on metal automatic line in workshop of pharmaceutical factory. Closeup view of drugs move along conveyor belt during work process in pharma chemical company. Concept: business
4k00:08White pills moving on metal automatic line in workshop of pharmaceutical factory. Closeup view of drugs move along conveyor belt during work process in pharma chemical company. Concept: business
Close up of production of medicines in glassware bottles on automatic lines in a pharmaceutical factory. Shot in 8K. Concept of healthcare, pharmaceutical industry, medicine production
4k00:13Close up of production of medicines in glassware bottles on automatic lines in a pharmaceutical factory. Shot in 8K. Concept of healthcare, pharmaceutical industry, medicine production
Pharmaceutical manufacturing line. Cardboard automatic factory packaging machine for packaging ampoules with vaccine and medicines. 3D looped video. Cold shade filter
4k00:12Pharmaceutical manufacturing line. Cardboard automatic factory packaging machine for packaging ampoules with vaccine and medicines. 3D looped video. Cold shade filter

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Close up of production of medical pills on automatic lines in a pharmaceutical factory. Concept of healthcare, pharmaceutical industry, medicine production
4k00:16Close up of production of medical pills on automatic lines in a pharmaceutical factory. Concept of healthcare, pharmaceutical industry, medicine production
Close up of production of medicines in glassware bottles on automatic lines in a pharmaceutical factory. Concept of healthcare, pharmaceutical industry, medicine production
4k00:16Close up of production of medicines in glassware bottles on automatic lines in a pharmaceutical factory. Concept of healthcare, pharmaceutical industry, medicine production

Related video keywords