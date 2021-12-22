 
Lumbering Process. A Huge Machine is used for lumbering trees. Lumbering equipment is putting the huge cut tree on the ground. Production of Fuel Wood. The provision of timber. Deforestation.

By A. Leon

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260130
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV847.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

