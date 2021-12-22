 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A worker is using the industrial saw tool at the modern factory. Worker is placing timber logs under the industrial saw for the cutting process. Worker is chopping the material with an industrial saw.

A

By A. Leon

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260127
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV930.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.5 MB

Related stock videos

Drying of wood chips in paper manufacturing
hd00:56Drying of wood chips in paper manufacturing
Lumber industry - Conveyors of logs in front of cutting machines. The modern cutting line in saw mill. Conveyors on input of cutting line. Three clips.
hd00:18Lumber industry - Conveyors of logs in front of cutting machines. The modern cutting line in saw mill. Conveyors on input of cutting line. Three clips.
Wooden bar comes from wood grinding machine, dolly shot
hd00:10Wooden bar comes from wood grinding machine, dolly shot
Sawmill 3 Clips Pack. Cutting wood at a wood factory. Close up clips of sawing wood. A sawmill is a facility where logs are cut into lumber.
hd00:30Sawmill 3 Clips Pack. Cutting wood at a wood factory. Close up clips of sawing wood. A sawmill is a facility where logs are cut into lumber.
Format machine for cutting chipboard, MDF, process of chipboard cutting, Industrial interior, furniture factory, furniture manufacturing, automated line, Woodworking Machine, closeup
4k00:15Format machine for cutting chipboard, MDF, process of chipboard cutting, Industrial interior, furniture factory, furniture manufacturing, automated line, Woodworking Machine, closeup
Forest product industries. Sawmill. Process of machining logs in a machine, Heavy industry equipment. Closeup. view from the top. Wood industry facilities.
4k00:13Forest product industries. Sawmill. Process of machining logs in a machine, Heavy industry equipment. Closeup. view from the top. Wood industry facilities.
View of timber cylindering at sawmill
hd00:08View of timber cylindering at sawmill
Drying of wood chips in paper manufacturing
hd00:46Drying of wood chips in paper manufacturing

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Macro close up of professional carpenter working wood with drill machine in a workshop of wood factory. Concept: wood industry, timber processing,renewable energy,manufactory. Shot in RED 8K
4k00:17Macro close up of professional carpenter working wood with drill machine in a workshop of wood factory. Concept: wood industry, timber processing,renewable energy,manufactory. Shot in RED 8K
Macro close up of professional carpenter working wood with drill machine in a workshop of wood factory. Concept: wood industry, timber processing,renewable energy,manufactory. Shot in RED 8K
4k00:17Macro close up of professional carpenter working wood with drill machine in a workshop of wood factory. Concept: wood industry, timber processing,renewable energy,manufactory. Shot in RED 8K
Same model in other videos
Pigs in the slaughterhouse. Pork. Modern meat processing plant. Butchers butcher carcasses of pork. Modern slaughterhouse animal husbandry. Farm at the meat processing plant. Pork. Slaughterhouse.
4k00:06Pigs in the slaughterhouse. Pork. Modern meat processing plant. Butchers butcher carcasses of pork. Modern slaughterhouse animal husbandry. Farm at the meat processing plant. Pork. Slaughterhouse.
Two factory workers load with crane and control the huge metal detail structure of future train wagon. Modern workshop for the production of railway cars. Rail Car manufacturing Plant. Wide shot.
hd00:13Two factory workers load with crane and control the huge metal detail structure of future train wagon. Modern workshop for the production of railway cars. Rail Car manufacturing Plant. Wide shot.
Multiple laborers are performing the Manual Metalworking at the Factory. Manual Metalworking on the huge steel part of the product. Manual Metalworking process requires a special metal grinding tool.
hd00:26Multiple laborers are performing the Manual Metalworking at the Factory. Manual Metalworking on the huge steel part of the product. Manual Metalworking process requires a special metal grinding tool.
Breeder at dairy production plant works with cottage cheese on conveyor line. It distributes the curd to the holes for packaging. Production of dairy products. Dairy food production. Curd and cheese
hd00:15Breeder at dairy production plant works with cottage cheese on conveyor line. It distributes the curd to the holes for packaging. Production of dairy products. Dairy food production. Curd and cheese
Workers Move Bodywork Of Transport Vehicle To Working Place. Conveyor System At Car Manufacturing Factory. Automobile Assemble In Different Parts Of Conveyor. Conveyor Line For Cars Production. Car
hd00:09Workers Move Bodywork Of Transport Vehicle To Working Place. Conveyor System At Car Manufacturing Factory. Automobile Assemble In Different Parts Of Conveyor. Conveyor Line For Cars Production. Car
Two factory workers load with crane and control the huge metal construction of future train wagon. Modern workshop for the production of railway cars. Rail Car manufacturing Plant. Wide shot.
hd00:06Two factory workers load with crane and control the huge metal construction of future train wagon. Modern workshop for the production of railway cars. Rail Car manufacturing Plant. Wide shot.
A Laborer is unloading a pile of logs at the workshop. Moving the huge logs onto the production line at the workshop. Relocating multiple wooden logs at the Industrial Workshop Room. Timber Industry.
4k00:09A Laborer is unloading a pile of logs at the workshop. Moving the huge logs onto the production line at the workshop. Relocating multiple wooden logs at the Industrial Workshop Room. Timber Industry.
Working Process Of Forestry Industry Wood Manufacturing Workshop With Heavy Machinery Tools. Forestry Wood Logs Manufacturing And Processing By Professional Workers. Industrial Forestry Manufacturing
4k00:08Working Process Of Forestry Industry Wood Manufacturing Workshop With Heavy Machinery Tools. Forestry Wood Logs Manufacturing And Processing By Professional Workers. Industrial Forestry Manufacturing

Related video keywords