0
Stock video
Male Factory Operator Walks In The Production Room With Milk Packs Moving On Conveyor, Checks Data On The Monitor And Leaves. Industrial Equipment. Manufacturing Of Dairy Products. Inside A Facility.
A
By A. Leon
- Stock footage ID: 1084260109
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|422.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Packing machine/Food packing process at modern factory/Packaging line at dairy factory/Plastic containers on packaging line at food factory/Industrial equipment at dairy plant/Labeling package
4k00:15Rotating transporter is pouring fresh milk into bottles. Automated process of filling bottles with milk. Plastic bottles are moving along the conveyor for filling
hd00:10Worker climb metal stairs at modern factory/Interior of milk factory/People work in large shop at dairy factory/Milk processing line/Food processing plant/Industrial workshop at factory/Food industry
4k00:15Dairy Production Plant - Cheese and Yogurt. Food industry melted cheese packaging production line
hd00:12Packaging machine at modern dairy factory/Package on production line at food factory/Automated industrial equipment/Worker control production process/Milk factory interior/Food processing plant
Same model in other videos
4k00:06Pigs in the slaughterhouse. Pork. Modern meat processing plant. Butchers butcher carcasses of pork. Modern slaughterhouse animal husbandry. Farm at the meat processing plant. Pork. Slaughterhouse.
4k00:13Dead pigs in slaughterhouse. Conveyor line. Butchers cuts nails from dead pigs body. Work at Modern Meat production factory. Domestic animals. Farm pigs. Pork Meat. Food production industry.
hd00:12Bottles of Milk are moving on the conveyor line equipment. Automated packaging equipment is placing milk under the covering on a conveyor. Industrial Equipment is sorting the milk on a conveyor belt.
hd00:10Livestock farm. The worker opens the pen and a large pig comes out of the pen and walks in the pigsty between fences and barriers. The worker follows the animal. Livestock raising.
4k00:10Harvest season. Planting potato, cultivation. Agriculture. Сollective farm. Red tractor collects vegetables. Farm, field. The ripe potatoes are loaded into a truck for transport to the farm.
4k00:14Male Workers Operating Log Loading Equipment. Modern Log Equipment Used By Loaders To Carry Large Tree Trunks At A Lumber Warehouse. Log Equipment Machinery Working Process At Forestry Warehouse.
4k00:13Forestry Industry. A Tractor with a Huge Woodcracker Attachment is Used for forestry Work. Squeezing the Tree to Crack it into Pieces for Forestry. Wood Production. Environmental benefits.
Related video keywords
automatedautomaticautomationbaby foodblurboxbusinesscardboardcleancloseupcontainerconveyordairydairy factorydairy plantdairy productsequipmentfactoryfillingfoodfood factoryfood processingindustrialindustrylineliquidmachinemachinerymanufacturemanufacturingmilkmilk cartonmilk factorymodernpackagingplantpouringprocessprocessingproductproductionproduction linestainlesssteeltapetechnologytransportationwork