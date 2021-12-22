 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Industrial Production Factory. A Close Up of A Pile of Pipes. A Lot of Long Iron Pipes are Stored on the Rack inside of the Production Room. Warehouse. Pipe Stacks at the Manufacturing. Slow-Motion.

A

By A. Leon

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260103
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV234.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.2 MB

Related stock videos

Newspapers move along an assembly line in a factory
hd00:15Newspapers move along an assembly line in a factory
Drying of wood chips in paper manufacturing
hd00:56Drying of wood chips in paper manufacturing
Scrap metal recycling. Magnet tablet transport scrap metal. Metal recycle process. Recycling metal crane. Steel industry crane
hd00:23Scrap metal recycling. Magnet tablet transport scrap metal. Metal recycle process. Recycling metal crane. Steel industry crane
Waste paper recycling mill
4k00:15Waste paper recycling mill
flakes are transported to a container for melting. Recycling Plastic Bottles
4k00:05 flakes are transported to a container for melting. Recycling Plastic Bottles
Fisheye of a long conveyor belt transporting stones to the manufacturing plant about 5 miles away.
hd00:30Fisheye of a long conveyor belt transporting stones to the manufacturing plant about 5 miles away.
Storage of metal barrels with toxic environment chemistry. Rows of waste chemistry barrels. Environment disaster concept.
4k00:09Storage of metal barrels with toxic environment chemistry. Rows of waste chemistry barrels. Environment disaster concept.
Recycling Facility Part 1. Close-up of assembly line with metal waste on, employee sorting the waste
hd00:10Recycling Facility Part 1. Close-up of assembly line with metal waste on, employee sorting the waste

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Macro close up of professional carpenter working wood with drill machine in a workshop of wood factory. Concept: wood industry, timber processing,renewable energy,manufactory. Shot in RED 8K
4k00:17Macro close up of professional carpenter working wood with drill machine in a workshop of wood factory. Concept: wood industry, timber processing,renewable energy,manufactory. Shot in RED 8K
Macro close up of professional carpenter working wood with drill machine in a workshop of wood factory. Concept: wood industry, timber processing,renewable energy,manufactory. Shot in RED 8K
4k00:17Macro close up of professional carpenter working wood with drill machine in a workshop of wood factory. Concept: wood industry, timber processing,renewable energy,manufactory. Shot in RED 8K

Related video keywords