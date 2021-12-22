0
Stock video
Dairy Food Manufacturing Process. Multiple Iron Shelves with Wheels of Cheese are placed in the Storage Room. Storage Room that Contains a lot of Dairy Products. Storage Room at the Factory Warehouse.
A
By A. Leon
- Stock footage ID: 1084260085
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|115.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Rotating transporter is pouring fresh milk into bottles. Automated process of filling bottles with milk.
hd00:15Dairy food production line. Female factory workers at the industrial line packing cheese into plastic pack
hd00:12Kiev Region, Ukraine - Februry 2017: Milk packaging line. Dairy products in packaging are moving along conveyor at dairy factory. Baby food packaging. Conveyor belt with packs of milk. Food packaging.
4k00:15Factory conveyor is spinning and filling bottles with milk. Automated process of filling bottles with milk.
hd00:07Minsk, Belarus - JULY 2015. Minsk factory of dairy products. Packing milk. The conveyor for packaging milk.
hd00:17The process of cows getting milked at a dairy factory. Technologically advanced modern farm. An automatic cow milking machine is being used. Dairy Industry. Milking clusters working.
4k00:11Male hands in gloves cleaning cheese by brush in warehouse of milky farm. Dairy production. Successful agriculture business. High quality of compliance with international cheeses production standards.
Related video keywords
agingappetizercellarcheesecuisinedairydeliciousfactoryfarmfoodfreshgourmethealthyindustrialindustryingredientitalymanufacturingmealmilknaturalorganicparmesanparmigianoparmigiano reggianopiecepileprocessproductproductionrackraw foodreggianoroundshelfshopslicesnackstackstackedstockstoragestorestorehousetastytraditionalwarehousewheelwhiteyellow