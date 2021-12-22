0
Stock video
Close Up of Moving Paint Roller and Three Color of Paint. Multicolored. Concept of renovations at House
G
- Stock footage ID: 1084260043
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|114.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Close Up Shot of White Paint being applied on a wall. Room Renovations at Home concept. Painter man painting the wall in home, with paint roller and white color paint. Room renovations at house
hd00:24Roller Painting (Loop Transition with Matte). You can change background or add graphic to this clip, using attached luma matte and color key. Also, you can speed it up, play it in loop or reverse.