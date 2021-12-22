 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a sad young woman looking to the camera, close up

S

By SVZ

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260022
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV230.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

sad and tired medic opens eyes and looking atraight at camera. medical stuff portrait closeup. Woman in Protective Face Mask,
4k00:09sad and tired medic opens eyes and looking atraight at camera. medical stuff portrait closeup. Woman in Protective Face Mask,
Upset little boy hugging his mother at home
hd00:20Upset little boy hugging his mother at home
Sun Flare, Change the Future, Kid Dream, Kids Celebration, Holiday Bye, Up Hold, Night Party, Line Sunrise, Behind Sunshine, Entertainment. Anxious child knocks his hand on the window during sunset
4k00:17Sun Flare, Change the Future, Kid Dream, Kids Celebration, Holiday Bye, Up Hold, Night Party, Line Sunrise, Behind Sunshine, Entertainment. Anxious child knocks his hand on the window during sunset
Portrait of a mentally ill mad man. Scary evil many faces. Devil spiritual exorcism.
4k00:13Portrait of a mentally ill mad man. Scary evil many faces. Devil spiritual exorcism.
Portrait shot of sad desperate man crying during his work and usining napkins to removing tears in the office . upset looking,Epidemic, problems, sadness, virus, coronavirus, sad, crisis, problem
4k00:14Portrait shot of sad desperate man crying during his work and usining napkins to removing tears in the office . upset looking,Epidemic, problems, sadness, virus, coronavirus, sad, crisis, problem
Portrait Little Child Girl Looking at Camera Standing on Street in City on Summer Day. Young Sad Thinking Curiosity Child Looking at Camera Closeup Outdoors. Face Eyes Serious Contemplative Child.
4k00:10Portrait Little Child Girl Looking at Camera Standing on Street in City on Summer Day. Young Sad Thinking Curiosity Child Looking at Camera Closeup Outdoors. Face Eyes Serious Contemplative Child.
Sad people are standing on rooftop and looking at camera then starting dancing and jumping having fun with happy faces while DJ is working with mixing console.
4k00:19Sad people are standing on rooftop and looking at camera then starting dancing and jumping having fun with happy faces while DJ is working with mixing console.
Silhouette of a sad young girl sitting in the dark leaning against the wall in old condo, Domestic violence, family problems, Stress, violence, The concept of depression and suicide.
4k00:26Silhouette of a sad young girl sitting in the dark leaning against the wall in old condo, Domestic violence, family problems, Stress, violence, The concept of depression and suicide.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Sad drunk Japanese man singing alone in a karaoke room with a microphone with soft interior lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:21Sad drunk Japanese man singing alone in a karaoke room with a microphone with soft interior lighting. Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Sad young woman looking out of window in bedroom leaning up against bed
4k00:15Sad young woman looking out of window in bedroom leaning up against bed
Portrait of young woman unhappy and sad on bed in condomimium. Medium close on 4k RED camera.
4k00:27Portrait of young woman unhappy and sad on bed in condomimium. Medium close on 4k RED camera.
Portrait of young woman unhappy and sad on bed in condomimium. Medium close on 4k RED camera.
4k00:24Portrait of young woman unhappy and sad on bed in condomimium. Medium close on 4k RED camera.
Same model in other videos
Portrait of a happy young woman laughing and looking at camera
hd00:16Portrait of a happy young woman laughing and looking at camera
Close up of young woman slowly putting on black stockings indoors.
hd00:17Close up of young woman slowly putting on black stockings indoors.
Young Woman Taking a Pill and Drinking a Glass of Water, Close Up
hd00:14Young Woman Taking a Pill and Drinking a Glass of Water, Close Up
Woman in a dress sitting on a stone and enjoying a waterfall
4k00:12Woman in a dress sitting on a stone and enjoying a waterfall

Related video keywords