 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of a happy young woman laughing and looking at camera

S

By SVZ

  • Stock footage ID: 1084260016
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV227.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
4k00:21Discussing project online. Webcam view. Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Working from home office. Business chat conference. Colleagues communicate at meeting
Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
Man relaxing at home with playful puppy licking his face.
hd00:16Man relaxing at home with playful puppy licking his face.
Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
hd00:10Beautiful woman’s eyes opening while looking at Camera, having long nice Eyelashes. Attractive girl with nice Freckles on her Beautiful Face. Red haired woman with Charming Appearance
Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view
hd00:24Sweet little African American baby-girl is held on her father’s arms, laughs and tries to get away from his hugs. Favorite toy, positive emotions. Slow motion, close up view

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:08Happy young woman dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:12Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Smiling Portrait of Beautiful Indian woman in the city
4k00:09Smiling Portrait of Beautiful Indian woman in the city
Same model in other videos
Close up of young woman slowly putting on black stockings indoors.
hd00:17Close up of young woman slowly putting on black stockings indoors.
Portrait of a sad young woman looking to the camera, close up
hd00:16Portrait of a sad young woman looking to the camera, close up
Young Woman Taking a Pill and Drinking a Glass of Water, Close Up
hd00:14Young Woman Taking a Pill and Drinking a Glass of Water, Close Up
Woman in a dress sitting on a stone and enjoying a waterfall
4k00:12Woman in a dress sitting on a stone and enjoying a waterfall

Related video keywords