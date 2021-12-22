0
Stock video
Vintage light bulb and a garland on a wooden ceiling
S
By SVZ
- Stock footage ID: 1084260004
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|215.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:15LAS VEGAS, USA - APRIL 2, 2013 Nightlife, Flamingo Hotel Casino Lights Display, Las Vegas Strip, Red Neon Flashing Illuminated Bulbs
4k00:06Vintage barbershop interior - movement along the chairs, wooden tables and mirrors. Stylish hair studio indoors. Stylish beauty salon design with modern lighting and lamps.
4k00:07Vintage barbershop interior - movement along the chairs, wooden tables and mirrors. Stylish hair studio indoors. Stylish beauty salon design with modern lighting and lamps.
4k00:16Festival decorative string lights hang and glow outdoors at night. Warm lighting, vintage garland of lamps or electric bulbs shining, decoration for holiday. View of old streets of Gothic quarter with
Related video keywords
antiquebackgroundbrightbulbcafeceilingclassiccloseupconceptdarkdecordecorationdesignedisonelectricelectricityenergyfashionfilamentflickeringgarlandglassglowglowinghomeilluminatedilluminationincandescentindoorinteriorlamplightlightbulbloftluminositynightoldpowerretroshinystyletechnologytransparenttungstenvintagewarmwattwirewooden