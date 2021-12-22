0
Stock video
Pouring fresh coffee in glass of milk in slow motion Iced cappuccino cup
A
By Artur Snake
- Stock footage ID: 1084259962
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|37.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21A transparent kettle of water boils against the background of the sunset shining through the window. The concept of coffee break and end of the working day.
hd00:12Hands of a woman pouring fresh brewed traditional Arabic coffee from kettle or dallah into small cups stacked one over the other. Offered with dates as a mark of respect to guests in Emirati culture
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:36Maple syrup is poured over a plate of fried chicken, waffles and fruit with a cup of coffee and a glass of orange juice in slow motion, in soft light. Closeup shot in 4K on a Phantom Flex
4k00:37Maple syrup is poured over a plate of fried chicken, waffles and fruit with a cup of coffee and a glass of orange juice in slow motion, in soft light. Closeup shot in 4K on a Phantom Flex
4k00:18Maple syrup is poured over a plate of fried chicken, waffles and fruit with a cup of coffee and a glass of orange juice in soft light. Closeup shot in 4K on a Phantom Flex
Related video keywords
arabicaaromabackgroundbottlebowlbreakfastbrowncacaocafecaffeinecappuccinocloseupcoffeecoffee shopcoldcold cappuccinocold coffeecreamcupdairydeliciousdrinkespressofoodfreshglassgourmethealthhealthyicedinteriorisolatedlattemealmilkmochamotionorganicproductrefreshingrestaurantslowslow motionsweetsweet coffeetableviewwhitewoodwooden