 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Pouring fresh coffee in glass of milk in slow motion Iced cappuccino cup

A

By Artur Snake

  • Stock footage ID: 1084259962
Video clip length: 00:32FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.6 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV37.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.4 MB

Related stock videos

Top view of person hand stirring coffee with spoon
hd00:15Top view of person hand stirring coffee with spoon
A transparent kettle of water boils against the background of the sunset shining through the window. The concept of coffee break and end of the working day.
4k00:21A transparent kettle of water boils against the background of the sunset shining through the window. The concept of coffee break and end of the working day.
Super Slow Motion coffee pour
hd00:10Super Slow Motion coffee pour
Female Drinking Coffee. Closeup Of Hands With Transparent Double Wall Glass Coffee Cup.
4k00:07Female Drinking Coffee. Closeup Of Hands With Transparent Double Wall Glass Coffee Cup.
Hand holding a pure glass heart in a healthy natural scene
4k00:10Hand holding a pure glass heart in a healthy natural scene
Hands of a woman pouring fresh brewed traditional Arabic coffee from kettle or dallah into small cups stacked one over the other. Offered with dates as a mark of respect to guests in Emirati culture
hd00:12Hands of a woman pouring fresh brewed traditional Arabic coffee from kettle or dallah into small cups stacked one over the other. Offered with dates as a mark of respect to guests in Emirati culture
Milk cream is poured into a iced coffee. Coffee cold drink with ice and milk.
4k00:17Milk cream is poured into a iced coffee. Coffee cold drink with ice and milk.
Barista pours water into the filter with coffee, brewing coffee. Alternative coffee-making methods. Beautiful close up view or preparing morning coffee. Coffee industry.
hd00:21Barista pours water into the filter with coffee, brewing coffee. Alternative coffee-making methods. Beautiful close up view or preparing morning coffee. Coffee industry.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Maple syrup is poured over a plate of fried chicken, waffles and fruit with a cup of coffee and a glass of orange juice in slow motion, in soft light. Closeup shot in 4K on a Phantom Flex
4k00:36Maple syrup is poured over a plate of fried chicken, waffles and fruit with a cup of coffee and a glass of orange juice in slow motion, in soft light. Closeup shot in 4K on a Phantom Flex
Maple syrup is poured over a plate of fried chicken, waffles and fruit with a cup of coffee and a glass of orange juice in slow motion, in soft light. Closeup shot in 4K on a Phantom Flex
4k00:37Maple syrup is poured over a plate of fried chicken, waffles and fruit with a cup of coffee and a glass of orange juice in slow motion, in soft light. Closeup shot in 4K on a Phantom Flex
Maple syrup is poured over a plate of fried chicken, waffles and fruit with a cup of coffee and a glass of orange juice in soft light. Closeup shot in 4K on a Phantom Flex
4k00:18Maple syrup is poured over a plate of fried chicken, waffles and fruit with a cup of coffee and a glass of orange juice in soft light. Closeup shot in 4K on a Phantom Flex
Glass jar with sweet caramel drink garnished with whipped cream and served with straw on table among nuts
4k00:30Glass jar with sweet caramel drink garnished with whipped cream and served with straw on table among nuts

Related video keywords