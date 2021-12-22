0
Stock video
Animation of watering a flower
V
- Stock footage ID: 1084259899
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|30.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|4.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1,011 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Astronaut with butterflies in lavender field. concept of future. broadcast. Realistic 4k animation.
4k00:11Astronaut with butterflies in lavender field. concept of future. broadcast. Realistic 4k animation.
Related video keywords
2d2d video4kanimationartbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanybranchcharactercloseupcolordecorationdelicatedesigndetaildigitalfhdflorafloralflowerfreshfull hdgardengrassgreengreen screenguyillustrationisolatedleafnaturalnatureparticlesplantprettypurplerosescreensmallspringstamensummertimevioletwater