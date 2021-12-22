0
Stock video
Soft focused footage, Alone sad young man in glasses look at street.
O
- Stock footage ID: 1084259884
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|69.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
4k00:20Young Entrepreneur Walkling Toward City Sky Scrapers Dubai Urban Panorama Futuristic Digital Nomad Night Downtown Slow Motion Red Epic 8k
4k00:27Smiling and laughing handsome young man listening music from his smartphone in wireless black headphones, dancing on street of old town center in europe at twilight or evening time
hd00:09Young man freelancer student using laptop studying online working from home in internet, smiling focused millennial guy typing on computer surfing web looking at screen enjoying distant job
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
4k00:12Attractive man is drinking lager beer that was given to him by bartender in a pub. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Happy young man dancing in kitchen wearing pajamas in the morning listening to music on smartphone and coffee at home
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adultalonecaucasiancity night lightscrisisdepresseddepressed mandepressionemotionalfaceglassglassesguyhomehopelessnessindoorindoorslightlonelinesslonelylookmanonepensivepeoplepersonproblemproblemsreflectionsad mansadnessselective focusserioussoft focussolitudestressthinkingthinking manthoughtfulthroughtiredunhappyurbanwatchingwindowworriedyoung