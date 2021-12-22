 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Woman florist makes a festive bouquet with flowers at the party.

O

By Only_NewPhoto

  • Stock footage ID: 1084259866
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP449 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Florist woman make a bouquet of beautiful flowers
hd00:20Florist woman make a bouquet of beautiful flowers
client paying florist in flower shop with credit card, buying a large bouquet of flowers
hd00:21client paying florist in flower shop with credit card, buying a large bouquet of flowers
A Florist stands in her shop speaking on the phone, writing notes and inspecting the shop's supplies
hd00:17A Florist stands in her shop speaking on the phone, writing notes and inspecting the shop's supplies
Male customer is paying with smartphone making online payment then taking bunch of flowers from florist in store. Modern technology and finance concept.
4k00:11Male customer is paying with smartphone making online payment then taking bunch of flowers from florist in store. Modern technology and finance concept.
Businesswoman in her own flower shop, preparing bouquet and holding white roses. Dolly shot
hd00:22Businesswoman in her own flower shop, preparing bouquet and holding white roses. Dolly shot
A Florist walks up to the entrance of her shop and flips the sign to open, beginning a day of successful business
hd00:11A Florist walks up to the entrance of her shop and flips the sign to open, beginning a day of successful business
A Florist speaks on the phone, inspecting the supplies in her shop and noting it on her clipboard
hd00:20A Florist speaks on the phone, inspecting the supplies in her shop and noting it on her clipboard
Caucasian woman completing beautiful bouquet in flower shop. Flower sale and delivery. Small business concept
4k00:17Caucasian woman completing beautiful bouquet in flower shop. Flower sale and delivery. Small business concept

Related video keywords