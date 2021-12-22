0
Stock video
Woman florist makes a festive bouquet with flowers at the party.
O
- Stock footage ID: 1084259866
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|49 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17A Florist stands in her shop speaking on the phone, writing notes and inspecting the shop's supplies
4k00:11Male customer is paying with smartphone making online payment then taking bunch of flowers from florist in store. Modern technology and finance concept.
hd00:11A Florist walks up to the entrance of her shop and flips the sign to open, beginning a day of successful business
hd00:20A Florist speaks on the phone, inspecting the supplies in her shop and noting it on her clipboard