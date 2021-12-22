 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Caucasian boy 7-8 years old In a jacket makes a selfie, a child poses in front of a smartphone. The schoolboy takes a photo for memory. Studio shooting. Schoolchildren and new technologies

S

By Stockmachine

  • Stock footage ID: 1084259842
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4182.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

TRACKING Little boy wearing helmet and styrofoam wings running on a rural road, pretending to be a pilot. 4K UHD RAW edited footage
4k00:09TRACKING Little boy wearing helmet and styrofoam wings running on a rural road, pretending to be a pilot. 4K UHD RAW edited footage
CINEMAGRAPH - seamless loop. Little boy wearing helmet and styrofoam wings standing on a skateboard on a rural road, pretending to be a pilot
4k00:07CINEMAGRAPH - seamless loop. Little boy wearing helmet and styrofoam wings standing on a skateboard on a rural road, pretending to be a pilot
CU Little boy putting on vintage googles and helmet, pretending to be a pilot. 4K UHD RAW edited footage
4k00:11CU Little boy putting on vintage googles and helmet, pretending to be a pilot. 4K UHD RAW edited footage
Young boy in the green uniform making exercise with soccer ball on the football field on the sunshine background. Dolly shot.
hd00:06Young boy in the green uniform making exercise with soccer ball on the football field on the sunshine background. Dolly shot.
Camera tracks along faces of group of children hanging out with friends outdoors with arms around each other against flaring sun - shot in slow motion
4k00:18Camera tracks along faces of group of children hanging out with friends outdoors with arms around each other against flaring sun - shot in slow motion
Cute little kid boy soccer player spreading hands on an empty stadium, dreaming of becoming professional player, soccer star. RED cinema camera RAW graded footage
4k00:12Cute little kid boy soccer player spreading hands on an empty stadium, dreaming of becoming professional player, soccer star. RED cinema camera RAW graded footage
Steadicam shot of father teaching son how to ride his bike on a park pathway with safety helmet.
hd00:14Steadicam shot of father teaching son how to ride his bike on a park pathway with safety helmet.
Funny little boy with his dad doing sport at home in living room at sunset dad doing hard push-ups with small boy on his back. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini
4k00:08Funny little boy with his dad doing sport at home in living room at sunset dad doing hard push-ups with small boy on his back. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy caucasian father with two sons playing football in garden. family spending time at home.
4k00:19Happy caucasian father with two sons playing football in garden. family spending time at home.
Caucasian father with two sons playing football outdoors in garden. family spending time at home.
4k00:14Caucasian father with two sons playing football outdoors in garden. family spending time at home.
Happy caucasian father with two sons playing football in garden. family spending time at home.
4k00:19Happy caucasian father with two sons playing football in garden. family spending time at home.
Happy caucasian father with son preparing camp with tent in garden. family spending time at home.
4k00:15Happy caucasian father with son preparing camp with tent in garden. family spending time at home.
Same model in other videos
Concept on the theme of growing up children. Happy Caucasian boy writes at the growth mark on the wall his age is 6 years old, also on the wall is a mark with the inscription 5 years old. Birthday 6 y
hd00:07Concept on the theme of growing up children. Happy Caucasian boy writes at the growth mark on the wall his age is 6 years old, also on the wall is a mark with the inscription 5 years old. Birthday 6 y
Home and family are real values. Active preschooler caucasian boy builds a house from wooden cubes. The inscription family and home on wooden details. The child plays at home. selective focus
hd00:11Home and family are real values. Active preschooler caucasian boy builds a house from wooden cubes. The inscription family and home on wooden details. The child plays at home. selective focus
Child's dependence on a mobile device theme. Caucasian preschooler carefully looks at the smartphone screen. close-up. Portrait Child with smartphone at home. Selective focus
hd00:18Child's dependence on a mobile device theme. Caucasian preschooler carefully looks at the smartphone screen. close-up. Portrait Child with smartphone at home. Selective focus
Blogging topic. A child in front of the camera records video on a green background. The boy writes a blog on the camera. Online lesson. The child is out of focus. Selective focus. Green screen
hd00:13Blogging topic. A child in front of the camera records video on a green background. The boy writes a blog on the camera. Online lesson. The child is out of focus. Selective focus. Green screen
Close-up - a Caucasian boy greedily and hungry eats a ripe red juicy watermelon, watermelon juice flows down the child's face. selective focus, shallow depth of field
hd00:20Close-up - a Caucasian boy greedily and hungry eats a ripe red juicy watermelon, watermelon juice flows down the child's face. selective focus, shallow depth of field
Caucasian preschooler boy eats sushi sticks with pleasure at home. Japanese asian food
hd00:09Caucasian preschooler boy eats sushi sticks with pleasure at home. Japanese asian food
Summer warm sunny days. Close up of baby lips blowing dandelion on warm happy day
hd00:09Summer warm sunny days. Close up of baby lips blowing dandelion on warm happy day
A concept on how children grow up. A Caucasian boy stands near a wall on which is inscribed 5 years old, an adult's hand makes a new mark on the growth of a child. Children's birthday 6 years
hd00:06A concept on how children grow up. A Caucasian boy stands near a wall on which is inscribed 5 years old, an adult's hand makes a new mark on the growth of a child. Children's birthday 6 years

Related video keywords