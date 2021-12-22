0
Stock video
Beautiful aerial view of frozen reservoir in rays of setting sun. Beach with sun loungers is covered with dense layer of snow. Lake landscape on winter frosty day. Footprints and ski tracks in snow.
v
By videogrik
- Stock footage ID: 1084259779
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|519.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:31Aerial View Flight over the melting ice of the Northern Gulf The Frozen Finnish Gulf and shore in Melting Ice. Outstanding Scenery aerial view over rocky coast, highway and railway
hd00:17From bird view: scientists in a hovercraft explore the scenery of the north and permafrost in polar waters. Top view of the trip travelers on a great iced of the reservoir. Day in a savage place
4k00:27Aerial View Flight over the melting ice of the Northern Gulf The Frozen Finnish Gulf and shore in Melting Ice. Outstanding Scenery aerial view over rocky coast, highway and railway
4k00:30Aerial view of frozen lake covered with white snow, forest on sunny frosty day. Beautiful breathtaking nature landscape on winter in sunbeams. Islands with trees on pond. Fishermen tents on reservoir.
hd00:15Aerial view of breathtaking natural background with the frozen lake and mountains. Clip. Forested hills and blue icy surface of giant water reservoir.
4k00:18An aerial view from above on the frozen reservoir. Cracks and shards of ice look spectacular. Low temperatures in northern latitudes.
4k00:22An aerial view from above on the frozen reservoir. Cracks and shards of ice look spectacular. Low temperatures in northern latitudes.
Related video keywords
abnormalaerialairbackgroundbeachbeautifulclearcoastcoldcovereddesertedenjoyenvironmentfootprintsfreshfrostfrostyfrozenhealthholidayicelakelandscapelayerlifestylelightmannaturenobodynorthpathpondreservoirsceneryscenicseaseasideseasonsetting sunshadowsnowsunsun loungersunnysunsettracktreeweatherwhitewinter