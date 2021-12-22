0
Stock video
Woman reading a book in a cozy living room, turning the page, learning, study, education, read books, stay at home concept.
A
By ALFImedia
- Stock footage ID: 1084259773
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|27.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
apartmentbackgroundbookcloseupcollegecomfortableconceptcozycozy homeeducationfree timegirlhandsholdholdinghomeinformationisolationknowledgelearningleisurelibrarylifestyleliteraturemacroopenpagepagespaperpaper bookpersonreadreadingreading a bookromanceschoolschoolgirlself-educationsittingsofastudentstudysweatertexttextbookturnuniversityweekendwomanyoung