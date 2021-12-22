0
Stock video
A little girl sprinkles water from a bottle on the window and wipes it off with a rag. Child dancing helps with cleaning the house. Clear the window.
s
By smile23
- Stock footage ID: 1084259695
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|486.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11A little girl sprinkles water from a bottle on the window and wipes it off with a rag. The child helps with cleaning the house. Wash the window.
Same model in other videos
4k00:18A child lies on the beach wearing a Santa hat. Little girl smiles and looks at a box with a gift. Merry Christmas. Winter vacation. Sea in the background.Copy space.
4k00:07Funny little super hero girl in a red cloak. Superhero concept. Little child playing hero in the kids
4k00:08Little girl and mother sprinkle water from a bottle on the window and wipe it with a rag. Mom and daughter are dancing and washing the window. Help the child with cleaning the house. Clear the window.
4k00:11Brother and sister watch cartoons on the phone and laugh. Children hold the phone and talk online via video link.
4k00:12A little girl helps her parents, washes the mirror in the room. The child wipes the mirror on the wardrobe.
4k00:37Mom and children are sitting on the beach near the sea and eating watermelon. Vacation. Family in sunglasses and caps relaxing on the beach.
Related video keywords
apartmentbackgroundbottlecaucasianchildchorescleancleanercleanupclearcutedancedaughterdetergentfamilyfoamfunnygirlglasshappyhelphelperhomehousehouseworkhygieneindoorsinteriorkidliquidlittleparentpeoplepersonpreschoolerragroomsanitarysmilingsoapspongespraysqueegeetoddlervery periwashingwaterwindowworkyoung