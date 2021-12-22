0
Stock video
Eating disorder, hungry middle aged woman opens a refrigerator at night and eating unhealthy food.
S
By SOLOTU
- Stock footage ID: 1084259605
Video clip length: 00:36FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|217.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Happy multiracial older young diverse business people colleagues sitting at table, enjoying communicating chatting relaxing during break pause time eating tasty italian pizza in modern office room.
hd00:27A middle-aged woman sitting in the café drinking cappuccino coffee in white mug and reading an interesting book
4k00:11middle age man standing by the open fridge and looking happy of finding a lettuce, which he eats, financial crisis concept
4k00:30View from inside of fridge of mature housewife unpacking bag with groceries putting meal in refrigerator after shopping on store. Aged lady doing household
hd00:07healthy eating, food and diet concept - happy middle-aged man taking apple from fridge at home kitchen
Same model in other videos
4k00:37Eating disorder, middle-aged woman opens refrigerator at night and drinks milk from a plastic bottle.
4k00:34Eating disorder, hungry middle aged woman opens a refrigerator at night and eating hamburger with sausage.
4k00:16Eating disorder, hungry middle aged woman opens a refrigerator at night and eating unhealthy food.
4k00:21Eating disorder, hungry middle aged woman opens a refrigerator at night and eating hamburger with sausage.
4k00:22Eating disorder, hungry middle aged woman opens a refrigerator at night and eating hamburger with sausage.
4k00:36Eating disorder, middle-aged woman opens refrigerator at night and drinks milk from a plastic bottle.
4k00:31Eating disorder, middle-aged woman opens refrigerator at night and drinks milk from a plastic bottle.