 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Phone video call. Friends chat concept. Two-way conversation

M

By Mahir KART

  • Stock footage ID: 1084259512
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

Related stock videos

Man starting daily commute with phone. Young man checking an email on his cell phone on the bus.
4k00:10Man starting daily commute with phone. Young man checking an email on his cell phone on the bus.
Panning slow motion shot of middle aged businessman and young businesswoman walking down street with takeaway coffee cups. Confident man explaining something to female colleague and pointing forward
hd00:08Panning slow motion shot of middle aged businessman and young businesswoman walking down street with takeaway coffee cups. Confident man explaining something to female colleague and pointing forward
two elegant asian travel friends walking arms in arms close discussing online map on mobile phone. beautiful ladies tourism in kyoto japan. young people technology searching way direction gps concept
4k00:12two elegant asian travel friends walking arms in arms close discussing online map on mobile phone. beautiful ladies tourism in kyoto japan. young people technology searching way direction gps concept
Two Asian girls get lost in front of the National Palace Museum. They look up the mobile online map to find the correct way. Using their cell phone.
4k00:17Two Asian girls get lost in front of the National Palace Museum. They look up the mobile online map to find the correct way. Using their cell phone.
Tourist couple looking at map on smartphone in the city
hd00:22Tourist couple looking at map on smartphone in the city
couple at the restaurant on the first date, the smartphone helps to find a way to communicate without shyness
4k00:14couple at the restaurant on the first date, the smartphone helps to find a way to communicate without shyness
A young woman traveler uses her phone to choose the right road. Hiker woman with backpack choose in a road fork between two different path directions at the sunset. Concept of choose the correct way.
4k00:22A young woman traveler uses her phone to choose the right road. Hiker woman with backpack choose in a road fork between two different path directions at the sunset. Concept of choose the correct way.
Hikers friends using smartphone to define location and make right decision of further way through this forest
4k00:12Hikers friends using smartphone to define location and make right decision of further way through this forest
Same model in other videos
Group video call. Friends and education chat conference concept. Video call software interface
4k00:13Group video call. Friends and education chat conference concept. Video call software interface
Phone group video call. Friends chat conference concept. Four-way conversation
4k00:13Phone group video call. Friends chat conference concept. Four-way conversation
Two girls phone video call. Friends chat concept. Two-way conversation
4k00:15Two girls phone video call. Friends chat concept. Two-way conversation
Phone group video call. Friends chat conference concept. Three-way conversation
4k00:09Phone group video call. Friends chat conference concept. Three-way conversation
Two young adult man phone video call. Friends chat concept. Two-way conversation
4k00:13Two young adult man phone video call. Friends chat concept. Two-way conversation
Man and woman phone video call. Friends chat concept.
4k00:13Man and woman phone video call. Friends chat concept.
Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Friends and education chat conference concept.
4k00:12Group video call. Remote communication of happy multiracial young people. Friends and education chat conference concept.
Man and woman phone video call smiling at each other. Friends chat concept. Two way talk
4k00:13Man and woman phone video call smiling at each other. Friends chat concept. Two way talk

Related video keywords