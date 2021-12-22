0
Stock video
Man and woman phone video call, smiling and waving to each other. Friends chat concept. Two-way conversation
M
By Mahir KART
- Stock footage ID: 1084259488
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Man starting daily commute with phone. Young man checking an email on his cell phone on the bus.
hd00:08Panning slow motion shot of middle aged businessman and young businesswoman walking down street with takeaway coffee cups. Confident man explaining something to female colleague and pointing forward
4k00:12two elegant asian travel friends walking arms in arms close discussing online map on mobile phone. beautiful ladies tourism in kyoto japan. young people technology searching way direction gps concept
4k00:17Two Asian girls get lost in front of the National Palace Museum. They look up the mobile online map to find the correct way. Using their cell phone.
4k00:14couple at the restaurant on the first date, the smartphone helps to find a way to communicate without shyness
4k00:22A young woman traveler uses her phone to choose the right road. Hiker woman with backpack choose in a road fork between two different path directions at the sunset. Concept of choose the correct way.
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Smiling face woman holding camera or phone in hand and she makes video call or she is recording video for her fans, video call and vlogger concept
4k00:28Beautiful Smiling masked face college student woman with laptop and document, holding camera or phone in hand and she makes video call or she is recording video for her fans, covid-19 pandemic concept
4k00:15Charming young smiling face woman holding camera or phone in hand and she makes video call or she is recording video for her fans, video call and vlogger concept
4k00:12Close up of a woman's hand holding a mobile telephone with a vertical green screen in park chroma key smart phone technology cell phone, technology and lifestyle concept
4k00:20Pretty smiling face woman, holding camera or phone in hand and she is waving to the camera and she pointing out and she makes video call or she is recording video for her fans, technology video call
4k00:13Group video call. Friends and education chat conference concept. Video call software interface
Related video keywords
callcasual callcell telephonecellphoneconnectionfriends lookingfriendship talkinternetlifestylemalemobilemodern generationnetworkonlineonline chattingpeoplephonerelationship speakingsmartphonesmiling peoplesocialsocial distancetechnologyteenager video chattwo-wayvideo chattingvideo conferenceweb chatyoungyoung manyoung woman