0
Stock video
Worried office worker has many tasks at same time exclaims in panic raises hands, sticky notes to remember all necessary information.
A
By Afyna Stock
- Stock footage ID: 1084259443
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|47.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Female hands write to do list on blank notepad. Setting goals concept. Top view desktop. Productivity and success. Office workspace flatlay
4k00:09Asian Business Woman Write Tasks Creative Ideas On Sticky Notes On Glass Board, Female Corporate Leader Planning Project On Post It Sticky Notes Organize Work On Stickers
4k00:17Young busy indian business woman working on project paperwork talking on the phone. Ethnic female manager making business call on mobile writing tasks on sticky notes working alone in office.
hd00:23Time lapse shot of a young and attractive business team of mixed ethnicity, working together in a busy contemporary office.
hd00:07Male mentor or executive manager boss teaching female intern explaining online work pointing at computer screen, team leader supervisor training new worker instructing about pc software in office
hd00:09Asian Business Woman Write Tasks Creative Ideas On Sticky Notes On Glass Board, Female Corporate Leader Planning Project On Post It Sticky Notes Organize Work On Stickers
hd00:16Stressed unmotivated man confused by mistake in documents, looking through papers, frowning using laptop, failing urgent task, missing deadline, quits after bad work fed up with difficult job
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Busy activity in diverse business office with business people working multi tasking in workplace discussing growth ideas and networking with technology
4k00:12Business power woman leader walking through busy corporate office planning her next success strategy
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Portrait of businesswoman looking to camera with serious face at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
4k00:12Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues. Boring woman trying to work at coworking.
4k00:12Corporate leader asian man standing with coworkers behind and attaching stickers to glass wall in office.
4k00:16Calm blonde businesswoman meditate in lotus position while office workers arguing and throwing papers on business meeting at the background.
4k00:13Portrait of businesswoman in glasses looking to camera with serious face at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
4k00:12Corporate leader asian man standing with coworkers behind and attaching stickers to glass wall in office.
Related video keywords
adultangryattractivebeautifulblondebusinessbusinesswomancaucasiandeadlinedepresseddespairdisappointedexhaustedexpressioneyesfearfemaleget annoyedhardhopelessnessmillennialnegativeofficeoffice workeroveremotionaloverworkedperplexedplansportraitproblemreactionrushsadsadnessscreamingshockstickersstresstasksthinktiredtroubleunhappyupsetwomanworkworkerworkplaceworry