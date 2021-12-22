 
0

Stock video

Portrait of businesswoman looking to camera with serious face at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.

A

By Afyna Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1084259440
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP467.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

