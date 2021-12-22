 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Beautiful business woman saying hi in office corridor. Caucasian businesswoman greeting employee in corridor.

A

By Afyna Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1084259437
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP451.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV8.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.7 MB

Related stock videos

Smiling african business woman saying hi in office corridor. African american businesswoman greeting employee in corridor. Closeup beautiful afro woman waving hand in business center hallway
4k00:14Smiling african business woman saying hi in office corridor. African american businesswoman greeting employee in corridor. Closeup beautiful afro woman waving hand in business center hallway
Moscow Russia - March 3 2015: Person on the forum to solve economic issues of our time and see problem. Woman learns in classroom. Speaker in class says about politics and finance on podium. Close up
hd00:11Moscow Russia - March 3 2015: Person on the forum to solve economic issues of our time and see problem. Woman learns in classroom. Speaker in class says about politics and finance on podium. Close up
Person says about management for successful to college students indoors. Professional economy Speaker seminar business team teamwork conference coach businesswoman training audience students studying
hd00:26Person says about management for successful to college students indoors. Professional economy Speaker seminar business team teamwork conference coach businesswoman training audience students studying
Close up. Hand of two Asian business people gathered to handshake agree to a deal or say hello in the office
4k00:08Close up. Hand of two Asian business people gathered to handshake agree to a deal or say hello in the office
Attractive young woman saying yes by shaking head outdoors. Close up.
4k00:11Attractive young woman saying yes by shaking head outdoors. Close up.
Happy redhead young woman is speaking on video call with friend client colleague using laptop computer at home office. Portrait of emotional business lady gesturing saying hello on video call online.
hd00:20Happy redhead young woman is speaking on video call with friend client colleague using laptop computer at home office. Portrait of emotional business lady gesturing saying hello on video call online.
Drugs and cash money everywhere on a table. Closeup shot.
4k00:11Drugs and cash money everywhere on a table. Closeup shot.
asian young businesswoman speak to smart phone with laptop on her business trip
4k00:07asian young businesswoman speak to smart phone with laptop on her business trip

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young woman sitting on a laundry machine and saying hello to a friend in interior small laundromat with bright interior lighting. Wide to Medium shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
4k00:41Young woman sitting on a laundry machine and saying hello to a friend in interior small laundromat with bright interior lighting. Wide to Medium shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
Young woman sitting on a laundry machine and saying hello to a friend in interior small laundromat with bright interior lighting. Wide to Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:44Young woman sitting on a laundry machine and saying hello to a friend in interior small laundromat with bright interior lighting. Wide to Medium shot on 4k RED camera.
Same model in other videos
Portrait of businesswoman looking to camera with serious face at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
4k00:10Portrait of businesswoman looking to camera with serious face at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues. Boring woman trying to work at coworking.
4k00:12Bored businesswoman tired during business meeting with colleagues. Boring woman trying to work at coworking.
Corporate leader asian man standing with coworkers behind and attaching stickers to glass wall in office.
4k00:12Corporate leader asian man standing with coworkers behind and attaching stickers to glass wall in office.
Happy proud professional business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait.
4k00:08Happy proud professional business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait.
Calm blonde businesswoman meditate in lotus position while office workers arguing and throwing papers on business meeting at the background.
4k00:16Calm blonde businesswoman meditate in lotus position while office workers arguing and throwing papers on business meeting at the background.
Portrait of businesswoman in glasses looking to camera with serious face at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
4k00:13Portrait of businesswoman in glasses looking to camera with serious face at coworking zone. Young attractive office worker at the office.
Corporate leader asian man standing with coworkers behind and attaching stickers to glass wall in office.
4k00:12Corporate leader asian man standing with coworkers behind and attaching stickers to glass wall in office.
Happy proud professional business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait.
4k00:10Happy proud professional business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait.

Related video keywords